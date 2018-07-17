Gardaí believe Dublin gun seizure may have foiled murder attempt

Gardaí believe they foiled a gangland murder in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Investigators are continuing to question two men after they found a loaded gun in a car on the Howth Road at around 5pm yesterday.

The men, aged 25 and 28-years-old, are being held at a north Dublin Garda station - where they can be held for up to three days.

The car was stopped and searched on foot of an intelligence-led operation.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll said the suspects were arrested " while in possession of a fully loaded hand gun in circumstances where it is suspected that there was an intention to murder.”

It is believed the seizure may be linked to the ongoing gangland feud in the capital.

Assistant Commissioner O'Driscoll said Gardaí are "determined to identify every member of organised crime groups who are a threat to the life of others and to target them for arrest and prosecution.”