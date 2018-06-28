Gardaí attempting to verify footage of alleged serious assault on teen girl

Gardaí in county Kerry are attempting to verify video footage of an alleged attack on a teenage girl.

Investigators are following up on claims the video is being shared on social media.

The girl was reportedly beaten by another girl down a Tralee laneway on Monday while a crowd of people watched.

Sinn Féin Councillor for Tralee, Toiréasa Ferris, said she has seen the footage.

She told Radio Kerry that the attacker dragged the girl by her hair and slammed her head off a wall and a metal door “a couple of times.”

“For me, I thought the most degrading part of it for that poor young girl was when she was made kneel and apologise to another person in the crowd,” she said.

“At that point somebody finally said, 'ah stop, stop; that's enough.'"

She said she was shocked that none of the people who witnessed the attack intervened to help.

“There have been other instances where you have had really tragic occurrences,” he said.

“I myself came on an event one time and the reaction of passers-by – adults amongst them – the first instinct and reaction was to pop their phone and start recording.

“I think we need to look at ourselves and question why in the last two decades that has been our first response.”

Gardaí in Tralee are continuing to investigate the incident.