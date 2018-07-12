Second boy charged with with murder of Ana Kriegel

Updated 12:30

A second boy has been charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

14-year-old Ana’s body was found in an unused building in Lucan, County Dublin in May – three days after she had been reported missing.

This morning, a 13-year-old appeared before the Children’s Court charged with her murder.

He was accompanied by his mother who sat near him and he confirmed to the judge that this was his first time in court.

Detective Sergeant Damien Gannon said he arrested the accused this morning and later charged him at Lucan Garda Station.

He said he made no reply when he was charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan.

The young boy, who was dressed in a hoody and jeans, put up his hand at one stage and asked to go to the bathroom.

After a quick break, the hearing resumed and the 13-year-old was remanded in detention to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

He will appear in court again later this month.

Another 13-year-old boy has already appeared in court a number of times charged with the murder.

He has been refused bail and is in custody at Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

He is due to return to court this month.