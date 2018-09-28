Gardaí appeal over 16-year-old missing in Dublin

Gardaí have issued an appeal over a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since earlier this week.

Ermir Dragjoshi was last seen in Templeogue in Dublin at around 10:15pm on Tuesday 25th September.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and of slim build with “low cut and tight” black hair, brown eyes and a pale complexion.

Gardaí said he may have light facial hair.

Anyone who may have seen him, or might know where he is, is urged to contact Gardaí.