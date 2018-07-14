Gardaí appeal of teen missing from Drogheda for two weeks

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen in Drogheda at the beginning of July.

Tommy Fitzgerald was last seen in Drogheda on July 1st.

the County Louth teen is also known to visit Cashel in Tipperary and the Rathfarnham area of Dublin.

The 17-year-old is described as being six foot tall and of thin build with brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing grey shorts, a blue t-shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardaí.