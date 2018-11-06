Gardaí appeal for witnesses to stabbing on Dublin train

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged stabbing on a Dublin train last week.

Investigators said a teenager received a stab wound to his chest during an incident on the train from Dublin to Drogheda last Tuesday, October 30th.

Emergency services were called to Killester Dart station at 10pm and the teen was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was treated and later released.

Another teenager was arrested at the scene and detained at Raheny Garda Station.

He was later released without charge. Gardaí said a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The incident led to calls for a dedicated public transport police to deal with anti-social behaviour on trains and buses.

This evening, Gardaí called on passengers travelling on the 9:40pm train from Connolly to Drogheda on Tuesday, October 30th to contact them.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have recorded footage of the incident on their phone or electronic device.