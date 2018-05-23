Gardaí appeal for witnesses to alleged sex assault in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged sex assault on a woman in Dublin.

The incident happened between 5am and 5:30am on Sunday morning at Mount Argus Road in Harold's Cross.

Investigators said a man forced a woman against a car and sexually assaulted her. He stopped when a couple approached and the woman walked away.

Gardaí said the woman walked out of town with the man, before he allegedly attacked her “at some stage” along Mount Argus Road.

The suspect is described as being around 6 feet tall, with broad shoulders, black hair and a beard. Gardaí said he is “able to converse” in Spanish.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them - in particular the couple who saw and spoke to the pair as they were standing near a car that was parked on Mount Argus Rd near Laurence Court between 5am and 5.30am.