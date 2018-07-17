Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Limerick armed robbery

Investigators say three men carrying axes and a suspected firearm robbed a bookies

News
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Limerick armed robbery

An Audi A3 similar to the one used in the robbery

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery at a County Limerick bookmaker over the weekend.

Investigators said three masked men entered the bookmaker in Partickswell at around 6:30pm on Sunday.

Gardai said the men, armed with a suspected firearm and two axes, threatened staff and left the scene with a sum of money.

It is believed a fourth man waited outside in a blue car believed to be an Audi A3 with the partial registration number 141.

The car was later found burnt-out at Cappagh in Rathkeale.

Gardaí have called for anyone who may have seen the car on Sunday or in the days leading up to the robbery to contact them.