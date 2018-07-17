Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Limerick armed robbery

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery at a County Limerick bookmaker over the weekend.

Investigators said three masked men entered the bookmaker in Partickswell at around 6:30pm on Sunday.

Gardai said the men, armed with a suspected firearm and two axes, threatened staff and left the scene with a sum of money.

It is believed a fourth man waited outside in a blue car believed to be an Audi A3 with the partial registration number 141.

The car was later found burnt-out at Cappagh in Rathkeale.

Gardaí have called for anyone who may have seen the car on Sunday or in the days leading up to the robbery to contact them.