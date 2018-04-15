Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teenage girl critically injured in Wicklow hit-and-run

Gardaí have issued a witness appeal following a hit and run in Wicklow on Saturday.

A 17-year-old girl remains in a critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a car in the early hours of the morning on Main Street, Kilcoole.

Gardaí said the car did not remain at the scene.

Investigators believe the car was a light coloured saloon, possibly silver.

It travelled northbound through Kilcoole village at 3.45am from the direction of Newtownmountkennedy towards Greystones/Eden Gate.

Gardaí are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Bray Garda Station on 01- 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



Investigations are ongoing.