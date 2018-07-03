Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Dublin teen left with serious head injuries

Gardaí are investigating if a Dublin teen assaulted in Ronanstown was hit on a head with the weapon.

He was injured in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is believed the attack happened during a row in Ronanstown at around 1am yesterday.

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to Beaumont with serious head injuries, after initially going home following the dispute in Rowlagh Gardens.

According to the Herald, Gardaí believe he may have been hit with a blunt weapon like a baseball bat.

Gardaí were not called to the scene and so they are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch at Lucan Garda Station.