'Game of Thrones' to change Northern Irish locations into tourist attractions

The makers of the TV show 'Game of Thrones' have announced they plan to convert film locations in the North into tourist attractions.

HBO says fans will be saying goodbye to Westeros after the coming eighth and final season.

But the production company says it will be "celebrating the show's incredible legacy in the Northern Ireland region" by converting several locations into attractions.

It adds that fans the Emmy Award-winning series will have "the unique opportunity to visit iconic sets from the show."

HBO adds: "In true Game of Thrones fashion, the Game of Thrones Legacy attractions will be on a scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen, offering the first opportunity for fans to set foot inside some of the series’ most iconic locations, as well as go behind the camera to see how the world’s biggest TV show was made."

Image: HBO

It says each site will feature not only the sets - but they will also display costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, art files, models, and other production materials.

The visitor experience will also have digital content and interactive features

While the actual locations are yet to be confirmed, HBO says it is considering including the standing sets for iconic spots such as Winterfell, Castle Black, and King's Landing.

This would be alongside a formal studio tour of Linen Mill Studios, where the show is filmed.