Game of Thrones and The Crown among big winners at the Emmys

Game of Thrones and The Crown were among the winners at the Emmy awards in Los Angeles last night.

HBO's blockbuster fantasy series was named best drama, while Peter Dinklage won the award for best supporting actor in a drama series.

The Crown's Claire Foy won out over the likes of Elisabeth Moss, Sandra Oh and Keri Russell in the lead actress in a drama series category.

Claire Foy poses in the press room with the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Crown". Picture by: Willy Sanjuan/AP/Press Association Images

Stephen Daldry also won the award for directing (drama series) for his work on Netflix's royal drama.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story dominated the 'limited series' categories, with three awards.

There were also two awards for the recently-concluded The Americans - with lead actor Matthew Rhys and writers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields getting the nod for their work on the Cold War thriller.

However, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel was the biggest winner of the night.

As well as being named best comedy series and Rachel Brosnahan taking home the award for lead actress in a comedy series, there were also statues for the Amazon show in the writing, directing and supporting actress (Alex Borstein) categories.

Other winners on the night included Thandie Newton for Westworld, while Henry Winkler and Bill Hader both were awarded for their work on Barry.

Outside the drama and comedy categories, winners included Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and RuPaul's Drag Race.

The highlight of the ceremony itself, meanwhile, was an on-stage proposal - when Glenn Weiss (who won an Emmy for his work directing the Oscars ceremony) proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen.