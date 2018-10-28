Galway shop sells winning €4.5m Lotto ticket

A shop in Co Galway has sold a winning Lotto ticket worth €4.5m.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at Ryan's Daybreak and Post Office in the village of Milltown.

It was purchased on Thursday October 25th.

The winning numbers were: 14, 24, 30, 38, 40, 45 and the bonus number 36.

The ticketholder has become the 11th winner of 2018.

One of the shop owners, Clarre O'Connor, said her entire family is overjoyed at the news of the massive win.

Her grandfather started the shop, which was then taken over by her parents.

The business, which also has a pub, is now run by Clare and her two brothers - Tim and John.

She said: "This is a small village eight miles from Tuam and we are the only shop.

"But there is a lot of passing traffic so it could be anyone.

"But we are really hoping it is someone local, that would be very special indeed."

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to all its Galway players to check their Lotto.

Meanwhile another lucky player matched five numbers plus the bonus to win €57,372.00.

This ticket was purchased at Supervalu on Ballyjamesduff Road in Virginia, Co Cavan.