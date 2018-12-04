GSOC investigating after man injured and dog killed in incident involving Gardaí

The Garda ombudsman is investigating after Garda firearm was discharged during an incident in Longford Town yesterday.

A man was injured and a dog killed after Gardaí were called to the town of Granard at around 5pm yesterday.

The man, who is from the locality, has been treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Gardaí said they attended the incident as part of an “ongoing investigation.”

A spokesperson said he could not comment further as GSOC is investigating.