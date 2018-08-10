GSOC investigates fatal road crash in Dublin

Officers from the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) are investigating a fatal road traffic collision, in which a man died in Dublin.

The single vehicle road crash happened at the Clontarf Road/Malahide Road junction in the early hours of Friday morning.

The male driver of the van, aged in his late 40s, was killed when his vehicle collided with a fence at Fairview Park.

His body has been removed to Dublin City Morgue.

A female passenger, also aged in her late 40s, was seriously injured and taken to the Mater Hospital.

Her condition is described as critical.

A boy (13) who was also in the van was taken to Temple Street Hospital, with non life-threatening injuries.

Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at the scene and the road is closed to traffic.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01-666-4800, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.