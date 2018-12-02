GPs to hold extraordinary meeting over abortion concerns

The Irish College of General Practitioners is holding an extraordinary general meeting this afternoon to discuss the concerns of “some members” over how abortion services will be introduced next year.

The organisation has said it has “been clear from the beginning that it favours an opt-in service” for GPs.

It has insisted that “no GP who does not wish to provide a termination of pregnancy service should be required to do so.”

The organisation says the purpose of the meeting is to consult with members and enable debate.

Conscientious objection

It said it called today’s meeting after hundreds of members signed a petition voicing their concerns – which include those who do not wish to provide the service because they hold a conscientious objection to abortion and those who are concerned over the additional workload.

The ICGP has warned that one quarter of its members do not wish to provide terminations – and do not want to refer women on to one of their colleagues.

Referral

The organisation believes the introduction of a fully-staffed 24-hour helpline would alleviate the need for them to do so.

The helpline would connect women with doctors who have opted-in to providing abortion services – as well as provide access to non-directive counselling.

The organisation has pledged to provide its support to any doctor that wish to provide the service – as well as training for those who do.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris aims to have abortion services in place by January.

He has previously warned that while the legislation would provide for conscientious objection, any doctor who refuses to provide the services must refer patients on to a colleague who will.