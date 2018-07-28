GAA expected to announce decision on Liam Miller tribute match

The GAA is expected to make a decision on the Liam Miller tribute football game today.

The association has been widely criticised over its refusal refused to allow the game to be played at Cork’s newly revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh – citing rules against playing non-GAA sports at its venues.

The body’s Management Committee met last night to discuss the controversy.

Any decision that was taken will need to be ratified at a meeting of its Central Council this morning.

It is widely believed the decision will be overturned and the match allowed to go ahead.

Miller played 21 times for the Republic of Ireland and also represented Celtic, Manchester United and Sunderland at different stages in his career.

He also played Gaelic football before his professional career got underway.

He died in February at the age of 38 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Some 7,485 tickets for the charity tribute game - which will feature well-known footballers including Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand - sold out within hours of going on sale - leading to calls for it to be moved to much-larger Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Miller left behind two young sons and a daughter and proceeds from the game are due to go towards Marymount Hospice and his family.