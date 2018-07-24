GAA 'considering proposal' after meeting with organisers of Liam Miller match

The GAA has agreed to “further consider” proposals from the organisers of the Liam Miller Tribute Match.

The association has been widely condemned for its decision not to allow the match to be played at the newly revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the late-Ireland international’s hometown of Cork.

GAA Director General Tom Ryan met with the organisers of the charity match this afternoon.

In a joint statement after the meeting they said: “Both parties agreed that the meeting was open and constructive and the GAA will now further consider the proposal discussed at the meeting.”

It is the first time the GAA has suggested it might consider opening Pairc Ui Chaoimh’s 45,000 seats for the match – currently scheduled to take place at Cork City’s Turner’s Cross Stadium – which has a capacity of 7,485.

Miller played 21 times for the Republic of Ireland and also represented Celtic, Manchester United and Sunderland at different stages in his career.

He also played Gaelic football before his professional career got underway.

He died in February at the age of 38 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The 7,000 tickets for the charity tribute game - which will feature well-known footballers including Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand - sold out within hours of going on sale.

Miller left behind two young sons and a daughter and proceeds from the game will go towards Marymount Hospice and his family.

After the proposal to move the game to Pairc Ui Chaoimh was first suggested, the GAA said it was “prohibited in rule” from hosting non-GAA games in its stadiums.

It said this could only be changed at its Annual Congress which takes place in February each year.

It even went as far as to seek legal advice to ensure tits decision would not have any repercussions regarding the State funding it received to redevelop Páirc Uí Chaoimh.