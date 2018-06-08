Funeral of man killed in Bray shooting to take place today

The funeral of Bobby Messett, who was killed in the shooting at Bray Boxing Club earlier this week, takes place today.

The 50-year-old died after a gunman opened fire at the club around 7am on Tuesday.

Boxer Katie Taylor's father Pete and another man were also injured in the attack.

Bobby Messett's funeral takes place this morning at St Mochonog's Church in Kilmacanogue in Co Wicklow.

In a statement released to the Irish Times yesterday evening, Katie Taylor said that Messett's family 'didn't deserve this heartache' and that she is 'so sorry for their loss'.

She stated: "I would like to wish my most heartfelt condolences to the family of Bobby Messett for their tragic loss.

"I can’t imagine the despair or the sense of injustice they must be dealing with. I’m praying they know God’s comfort in the hard days ahead."

The Olympic champion said that while she has been estranged from her father for a number of years, she is still very thankful he survived the attack and is recovering well.

Taylor also criticised what she sees as the "reckless and irresponsible misuse" of her name in some media coverage, describing it as a "deliberate attempt to inappropriately leverage my name to sell a story".

She added: "I urge the media to leave me, my Mum and other family members out of this story."

Garda investigations into Tuesday's shooting are ongoing.