Funeral of Stephen Marron who died in Monaghan road incident underway in Castleblaney

The funeral of Stephen Marron – the man killed in a road incident during the week – is underway in County Monaghan.

A man's been charged with dangerous driving causing death following the crash that claimed his life and injured a garda officer in Castleblaney on Tuesday night.

Tributes have been paid to the father-of-two for his involvement in his local parish, and with hurling and drama clubs in the community.

The father-of-two was killed when a car ploughed into his parked Skoda in the Monaghan town on Tuesday night.

A Garda who'd tried to stop the Audi A6 was also injured when he was dragged along the street for 500 metres.

On Thursday a man appeared in court on charges of Dangerous Driving Causing Death, and Endangerment over the incident.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday via video-link.

Mr Marron’s funeral mass is taking place in Saint Mary's Church, Castleblayney.

He is survived by wife Helen, his two children and his parents Josie and Frank.