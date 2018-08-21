Funeral of Donegal crash victim to take place today

The funeral of one of the victims of Sunday’s major car crash in County Donegal will take place today.

Shiva Devine from Donegal Town died when the car she was travelling in hit a wall in Bundoran in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Conall McAleer from Kesh, County Fermanagh also died in the accident.

Another woman remains in a critical condition at Beaumont hospital in Dublin - while two other men are still being treated for their injuries at Sligo University Hospital.

The group were all aged in their 20s.

A sixth occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí after presenting himself at Ballyshannon Garda Station several hours after the crash.

He was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ms Devine’s funeral will take place in Ballintra, County Donegal this morning at 11am - while Conal McAleer’s funeral takes place tomorrow.