Fridays weather: cloudy with occasional sunny spells; Highest temperatures 21C to 23C

TODAY

It will be rather cloudy today, with occasional short sunny spells in places.

Generally dry, but the odd shower may break out over parts of south Munster and east Leinster later this afternoon.

Top temperatures 21C to 23C, generally, but it will be a little cooler and fresher in many coastal areas.

Light variable or southwest winds will be moderate locally in any sea breezes.

TONIGHT

It will be humid overnight.

There will be a few clear spells early on, but generally cloudy and misty.

Dry in most places, but later in the night, some persistent rain will develop along the northwest and western coasts.

Lowest temperatures of 12C to 14C.

Light south to southwest winds will increase moderate to fresh in Atlantic coastal areas.