Friday's weather: Wet and windy with rain becoming widespread

Today

Wet and windy today with rain becoming widespread during the morning.

The rain, possibly thundery, will be heaviest in the west and south during the first half of the day and in the east for the second half of the day.

Strong and gusty southeast winds will accompany the rain with gales or strong gales near exposed coasts.

The rain will be followed by heavy showers in the west and southwest later in the afternoon as winds veer to the southwest and moderate.

Top temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Tonight

The last of the rain will clear the north early tonight and scattered showers will follow, some heavy in the west.

Winds will veer southwest and moderate early tonight as well.

Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees.

Weather warnings

There are status yellow rainfall warnings in place across the country, covering every county.

A rainfall warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford see accumulations of around 25 to 40mm.

But it could be heavier in mountainous areas.

There is also a status yellow wind warning for Munster and Connacht.

Southeasterly winds will reach average speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr.

Gusts will exceed these values in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground, especially in the southwest.

A seperate status yellow wind warning is in effect for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr.

Gusts will exceed these values in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground, especially in the southeast.