Friday's weather: Showers to become heavy later and tonight

Today

Today will start out cloudy but mostly dry with any lingering overnight rain soon clearing.

Showers will develop early along the west coast, some will be heavy.

During the late morning and early afternoon these showers will start to extend eastwards.

Highest temperatures 18 to 21 degrees.

Winds will be mainly light to moderate southerly, occasionally fresh and in the afternoon will veer westerly in the west.

Tonight

There will be further heavy showers overnight tonight, heaviest in the east and north later in the night.

There will be clear spells too and drier weather will develop towards morning in the south and west.

Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees with light to moderate variable winds becoming westerly in direction and fresh at times.