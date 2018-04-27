Friday's weather: Showers expected across the country this afternoon

Today

Cloudy over Munster and much of Leinster at first today, with some rain in places, but this giving way to scattered showers by afternoon.

A dry brighter, sunnier start elsewhere, but some showers will develop, turning heavy this afternoon and evening, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Top temperatures 9 to 12 C, in light to moderate northeast to northerly breezes

Tonight

Cold tonight. Showers dying out, with clear spells developing.

Lowest temperatures zero to plus 4 C, in light to moderate northeast breezes, with some grass frost forming under clear skies.

Some mist and shallow fog patches around dawn also.