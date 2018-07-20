Friday's weather: Rain and drizzle, with drier weather in Ulster

Today

Misty and mostly cloudy, with some rain and drizzle, persistent in parts of Ulster and north Leinster, but lighter and more scattered elsewhere.

Drier weather developing over north Ulster later this morning will extend slowly southwards this afternoon and early this evening.

The best of any sunshine will be over Ulster later today.

Top temperatures 17 to 21C, best in parts of east Munster and south Leinster.

Moderate southwest winds this morning will become northwesterly later.

Tonight

Mild and misty tonight with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods.

Some patches of drizzle in places early on, but generally dry.