Friday's weather: Mild and humid with scattered showers; Highest temperatures 18C to 23C

TODAY

A mild and humid start to the day with variable cloud and a few well scattered showers.

Generally dry through the day though with warm spells of sunshine developing.

A few showers will move in off the Irish Sea, some of them turning heavy in the east.

Highest temperatures will range 18C to 23C degrees, warmest across central and southern areas.

TONIGHT

Well scattered showers will gradually move westwards tonight in a moderate northeast breeze. Another relatively mild night with lowest temperatures of 8C to 12C degrees.