TODAY

Fog will gradually clear this morning to give a largely dry day.

However, occasional patches of drizzle and light will occur across Leinster and Munster.

Cloud will break up at times over the west and north of the country with sunny breaks developing.

Highest temperatures of 12C to 14C in southeasterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry tonight with good clear periods and lows of 4C to 6C degrees.