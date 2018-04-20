Friday's weather: Good sunshine in most areas, with highs of 17°

Today

Patches of mist and fog will clear this morning and today will be mainly dry and bright, with good sunshine developing in most areas.

However, a few isolated light showers may occur in parts of the west and north.

There is also a slight risk of sea fog lingering along parts of the southeast coast.

Maximum temperatures 13 to 17°, warmest in inland parts of the south and east.

Winds mostly light, southwesterly or variable, with sea breezes developing along coasts.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry, with long clear intervals in many areas.

In slack winds, patches of mist and fog will develop, especially in coastal counties of the south and southeast.

Minimum temperatures 1 to 4° Celsius, with a touch of grass frost possible in places.