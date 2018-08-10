Friday's weather: Good spells of sunshine with scattered showers

Today

A fresh start to Friday with good spells of sunshine in mainly moderate westerly breezes.

Well scattered showers will occur through the day, mainly confined to Ulster by evening.

Top temperatures will range 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, mildest across the south and east.

Tonight

Overall dry tonight with long clear spells.

Low cloud and drizzle will affect many south and southwest counties by morning.

Lowest temperatures 5 to 10 degrees Celsius (north to south).