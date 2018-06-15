Friday's weather: Dry start turning cloudy with scattered showers; Highest temperatures 13C to 17C

TODAY

Mostly dry and bright to start today with some sunshine in the east and south.

Overall however, it will be rather cloudy with scattered showers in the west and north spreading elsewhere by this afternoon. The wettest conditions are expected over the northern half of the country.

Highest temperatures will range from 13C degrees in the northwest to 17C degrees in the southeast.

Moderate southwest breezes will increase fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts by evening.

TONIGHT

Rain will become persistent along the Atlantic Seaboard later this evening and early tonight.

The rain, locally heavy and accompanied by a slight risk of thunder, will extend eastwards overnight, with clear spells and scattered showers following from the west before dawn.

Lows of 8C to 11C degrees.

Mainly moderate southwest to west winds inland, but increasingly fresh to strong and gusty near coasts.