Friday's weather: Cold, windy and showery; Highest temperatures 7C to 10C

TODAY

Today will be a cold, windy, showery day.

The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in Connacht, Ulster and west Munster.

Some hail and possibly some thunder is also likely.

Top temperatures of just 7C to 10C – but it will feel even colder in the stiff northwest to northerly winds, which will be blustery on Atlantic coasts.

TONIGHT

It will be cold and windy tonight, with stiff north to northwest wind persisting.

Some dry clear spells, best over east Munster and much of Leinster, but further showers also.

These heaviest and most frequent over Ulster and Connacht with some hail and thunder locally.

A little dusting of snow is possible on northern hills also. Lowest temperatures 0C to 2C, with frost and icy patches in places, despite the wind.