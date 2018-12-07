Friday's weather: Cold, windy and showery; Highest temperatures 5C to 8C

A Status Orange wind warning will remain in place in Donegal and Mayo until 8am this morning.

TODAY

Today will be a cold, windy and showery day with good sunny spells.

However, showers will be frequent in the west and north and may merge into longer spells of rain with a risk of hail and thunder.

Afternoon temperatures will reach just 5C to 8C and it will feel even colder in strong and gusty winds.

It will continue very windy along Atlantic coasts with gale force winds there.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be very windy with scattered heavy showers merging into heavy spells of rain.

Showers will become confined to the west and north later.

Strong and gusty westerly winds will decrease fresh southwest by morning.

Lowest temperatures will stay around 5C to 8C.