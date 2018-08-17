Friday's weather: Cloudy and breezy, with rain becoming widespread this morning

Today

Cloudy and breezy today, with rain becoming widespread this morning.

The rain will be persistent and heavy at times across the north of the country, but well scattered in the south.

The rain will tend to die away in many places later in the afternoon and evening with good dry periods developing, but showery rain will continue to affect parts of Ulster and Connacht.

Maximum temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius, highest in the south in fresh and gusty southwest winds strong in some coastal areas.

Tonight

Very mild and humid tonight, with temperatures unlikely to fall below 13 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Rather cloudy and misty with patchy drizzle and fog and more persistent rain in northwestern and northern coastal fringes.