Friday's weather: A cloudy start, with rain becoming widespread later

Today

Misty and mostly cloudy today, with patches of drizzle and fog this morning and just a few bright spells.

Windy and blustery over south Munster and south Leinster, with strong and gusty southwest winds, but less windy elsewhere.

Rain will become more widespread this afternoon and persistent in places. Top temperatures of 6 to 11 C.

Tonight

Misty and mostly cloudy early tonight, with some further rain and fog.

But drier later, with a few clear spells in places and just scattered showers.

Breezy, with fresh and gusty southwest to westerly winds.

Lowest temperatures 4 to 7 C.