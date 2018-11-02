Friday's weather: Wind warning for Atlantic coastal counties from this afternoon

Today

A cold, frosty start today with some mist or fog patches.

It will be mainly dry for the morning with spells of sunshine but with increasing amounts of cloud.

Outbreaks of rain will move in from the Atlantic to affect Connacht, Ulster and west Munster during the afternoon but holding largely dry elsewhere until after dark.

Becoming breezy through the day as southerly winds gradually strengthen.

Afternoon temperatures ranging 6 to 10 degrees

Tonight

Windy overnight with outbreaks of rain, persistent and heavy at times near southern and western coasts.

There will be hill and coastal mist also.

Becoming much milder with minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in strong and gusty southerly winds.

Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry (status yellow)

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h, gust 90 to 100 km/h later Friday and Friday night in Atlantic coastal counties, strongest on the coast.

Valid from 3pm today until midday tomorrow.