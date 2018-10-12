Friday's weather: Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare until 5pm

Today

Strong winds will continue for this morning with warnings for Storm Callum remaining in place until 5 pm for northwestern coastal areas.

The winds will gradually ease through the morning elsewhere.

Heavy, thundery rain will continue to move eastwards early this morning, and will be replaced by clearer weather for a time.

Another spell of rain is expected on southern coasts by mid morning, spreading quickly through Munster and Leinster before clearing by mid afternoon.

There'll be heavy showers through the day otherwise.

Temperatures will range between 14 and 16 degrees.

Tonight

There'll be showery rain in the southwest this evening, that will be heavy for a time. Otherwise the night will be mainly dry to start.

Overnight another spell of heavy rain will develop in the southeast, becoming widespread by morning.

The winds will be light variable in direction tonight although still strong for a time in the southeast.

Lowest temperatures tonight, 9 to 11 degrees.

Weather warnings

Status Orange - Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare

Storm Callum: Southeast winds veering southwest will gust generally between 100 and 130km/h, higher in some coastal areas and on high ground. Along with a spell of heavy rain and high tides there is a risk of coastal flooding and damage. Valid until 5pm.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Cork and Kerry

Storm Callum: Southeast winds veering southwest will gust generally between 100 and 130km/h, higher in some coastal areas and on high ground. Along with a spell of heavy rain and high tides there is a risk of coastal flooding and damage. Valid until 9am.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford

Storm Callum: South to southeast winds will gust to between 100 and 130 km/h, strongest at the coast. Along with a spell of heavy rain and high tides, there is a risk of some coastal flooding. Valid until 9am.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Limerick and Tipperary

Storm Callum: South to southeast winds will gust to between 90 and 110 km/h. A spell of heavy rain will accompany the winds. Valid until 9am.