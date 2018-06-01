Friday's weather: Warm and humid, with a rainfall warning

Today

Warm and humid again today, but along the coast it will be cooler with some mist and fog.

There will be hazy sunshine throughout the day and most areas will start dry.

However showers will affect east coasts this morning and in the afternoon heavy and thundery showers will develop further inland with local downpours and spot flooding.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest inland. Winds will stay light and variable.

Tonight

Tonight the showers will gradually die out and skies will clear. A close night with mist and fog.

Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in little or no wind.

National weather warning

There is a status yellow rainfall warning in place the the entire country.

It says high intensity rainfall amounts will see scattered thunderstorms during Friday, leading to spot flooding.

As much as 50mm possible in a short time.