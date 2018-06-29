Friday's weather: Temperatures of up to 32 degrees possible in some areas

Today

Today will be hot and sunny.

Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, up to 32 degrees likely once again and generally between about 25 and 28 degrees.

Sea breezes once again for the afternoon on the west coast but a mainly light easterly breeze for the day otherwise.

Maximum temperatures from around the country today.



32.0°C at Shannon Airport is the highest temperature recorded in Ireland since July 2006 (32.3°C at Elphin, Roscommon).



Forecast max temps for tomorrow (Friday) are 24 to 27°C in the east & south, 28 to 32°C elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/xutxWHW05H — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2018

Tonight

Tonight will be dry and clear with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

Status yellow - high-temperature warning for Ireland

Maximum temperatures of 27 to 30 degrees Celsius will occur widely on Friday and in excess of 30 degrees in places.

Warning valid until 9pm.