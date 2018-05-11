Friday's weather: Sunshine and showers, dry and clear later

Today

Today will start cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent at times.

Drier and brighter weather with sunshine and showers will move into western regions by noon and extend eastwards through the course of the afternoon and evening.

Fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast winds will veer westerly and ease as the rain clears.

Highest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight will start mainly dry and clear. Later in the night a few showers may develop.

With light winds it will turn cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees giving a touch of grass frost and a few fog patches.