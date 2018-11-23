Friday's weather: Status yellow rainfall warning for Cork and Waterford

Today

Mostly cloudy today across the southern half of the country with scattered outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent at times across southern counties, with the risk of spot flooding and local thunder.

Some bright or sunny spells across the north of the country though, where it should remain largely dry.

Another cool day with highs of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius (north to south).

Easterly breezes will be brisk at times along south and southeast coasts, and mainly moderate inland.

Tonight

Scattered outbreaks of rain early tonight will soon become confined to the southwest, with a few showers possible in the east later.

Otherwise a lot of dry weather with mist or fog patches, and patchy frost developing where skies stay clear.

Lowest temperatures 0 to 6 degrees Celsius, coldest away from southern counties.

Northeast breezes will be mostly light overland.

Status yellow rainfall warning for Cork and Waterford

Frequent showers merging to longer spells of rain at times during the period, will lead to accumulations of 25 to 35mm in some parts, particularly near the south coast.

Warning valid until 2am Saturday.