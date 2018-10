Today

Some sunny spells today, but overall cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle, mainly in the west and north.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, all in light southwest breezes.

Tonight

Generally dry and cloudy tonight, though the odd spot of light drizzle will occur.

Mist or fog in parts too.

Mild, with lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius, in just light southwest breezes.