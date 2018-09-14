Friday's weather: Showery rain becoming drier this afternoon; Highest temperatures 14C to 18C

TODAY

Showery rain in the west and north will spread to all parts this morning. A few heavy bursts are likely, especially in the north.

It will become drier in the afternoon and some sunshine will break through.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will ease later as well.

TONIGHT

Showers will continue in the north tonight but elsewhere it will become largely dry.

Lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C in moderate southwest winds, fresh along the west coast.