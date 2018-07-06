Friday's weather: Mostly dry and warm; Highest temperatures 22C to 25C

TODAY

Today will be mostly dry and warm with some early mist clearing.

It will be rather cloudy in many places at first with a few spots of drizzle in some northern and possibly western coastal parts.

Warm sunny spells will develop later this morning and in the afternoon.

There is a risk of a few light showers breaking out later.

Warm with afternoon temperatures of 22C to 25C in inland areas.

Highs of about 19C or 20C in coastal areas.

TONIGHT

It will be humid and close tonight.

Rather cloudy in many areas with mist and local drizzle on parts of the west or north coasts.

Overnight lows of 12C to 16C.