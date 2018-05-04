Friday's weather: Mostly cloudy with sunny spells; Highest temperatures 14C to 20C

TODAY

Rather cloudy with patchy mist and fog at first this morning. The day will begin with drizzle in parts of the west, but there will be some limited brighter intervals also.

Sunny spells will gradually increase by this afternoon, though it will likely remain mostly cloudy and cool with occasional drizzle on the west and northwest coastal fringes.

Top temperatures will range 14C to 20C degrees, all in mainly light to moderate southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Mild tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells.

Patchy mist and drizzle will mainly affect Atlantic and southern coastal counties overnight.

Minimum temperatures will range from 7C to 11C degrees.

Light to moderate southwesterly breezes will be fresh to strong near west and northwest coasts.