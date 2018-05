Today

Mainly dry today but a cloudier start, with a risk of patchy drizzle in the northwest and west.

Better sunny spells will develop as the day goes on.

Highest temperatures 14 to 16 degrees in the west and up to 19 degrees elsewhere in light southwest or variable breezes.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry and clear with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light southerly or variable winds.