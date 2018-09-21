Friday's weather: Cool and blustery, with sunny spells and scattered showers

Today

Cool and blustery today, with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the west and northwest, but they will be more isolated in southern and eastern coastal areas and they will largely die out this evening.

Maximum temperatures 12 to 15 Celsius, in fresh to strong west to northwest winds, slowly easing as the day progresses.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry, with clear spells, but a few isolated showers will occur along northwest coasts.

Cloud will increase from the southwest, bringing outbreaks of rain to the southwest by morning.

Minimum temperatures 5 to 8 Celsius, in mostly light westerly breezes, fresh along northern coasts.