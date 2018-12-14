Friday's weather: Cloudy today with patchy rain and drizzle becoming persistent later

Today

Today will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle becoming persistent from the west and turning heavy later.

Winds will be moderate to fresh southeasterly and will increase strong as the day goes on.

Temperatures this afternoon will range from 7 degrees in the north to 12 degrees in southern coastal counties.

Tonight

Tonight heavy rain will become widespread and strong southeasterly winds will reach gale force at the coasts.

Temperatures will fall to between 4 and 6 degrees.

Status Yellow - Weather Advisory for Ireland

Potential for severe weather on Saturday 15th December.

Hazardous conditions may result from heavy rain, and possibly wind also.

Warning valid for 24 hours from midnight tonight.