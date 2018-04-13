Friday's weather: Cloudy and misty with sunny spells; Highest temperatures 9C to 13C

Today

It will be generally cloudy and misty today.

Some early patches of drizzle and fog will largely clear with some bright or short sunny spells developing over southern and western areas and just the odd shower.

Some further drizzly, dull weather will affect parts of east Ulster later today.

Top temperatures of 9C to 13 C, in light variable breezes.

Tonight

Misty and mostly cloudy overnight, with some patches of drizzle and fog in places.

There are a few clear spells expected too, mainly over parts of Munster.

Lowest temperatures of 5C to 7C degrees.