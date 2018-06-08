Friday's weather: Another warm day, with rainfall warning for this afternoon

Today

Warm today, with hazy sunshine, but heavy, thundery showers will develop this afternoon and evening.

Where they occur, there is a risk of spot flooding.

However, some areas will remain dry, especially parts of the east and south.

Maximum temperatures 20 to 24 Celsius, in light northeasterly or variable breezes, but cooler on coasts with sea breezes.

Tonight

Tonight, showers will largely die out and most areas will be dry, with clear spells.

A few mist or fog patches will develop inland.

Minimum temperatures 10 to 13 Celsius, in light variable or northeast winds.

Status yellow weather warning - Advisory warning for Ireland

Heavy thundery downpours on Friday will lead to high intensity rainfall in a short period of time. Localised spot flooding possible.

The Western half of the country and the Midlands most at risk at present.

Warning valid from 12pm to 9pm.